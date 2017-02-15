Filter by Category : Tag : Date

Filter by Category : Tag : Date

Salt Lake magazine

Filter by Category : Tag : Date

WaterWitchCocktailRecipe copy

A Seat at the Bar with Water Witch SLC

February 15, 2017

The bar warlocks at Water Witch are all about serving their customers. But they agree that above all, drinking should be fun. Here’s Scott Gardner’s recipe for his version of a Mai Tai. Don’t miss the live action of Gardner fixing and flaming this drink—see our video at saltlakemagazine.com.

Mai Tai
1.5 oz. thumbs Barbancourt 3 Star
.5 oz. Cointreau
.5 oz. Orgeat
.75 oz. Lime
2 Dash Angostur

Photo and Video by: Andrea Kile Peterson

 

Water Witch

www.waterwitchbar.com

163 W. 900 S. | Salt Lake City | 84101

(801) 462-0967

FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Andrea Peterson

LEAVE A COMMENT

RELATED POST

© 2017 Copyright Salt Lake magazine