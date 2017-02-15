A Seat at the Bar with Water Witch SLC

The bar warlocks at Water Witch are all about serving their customers. But they agree that above all, drinking should be fun. Here’s Scott Gardner’s recipe for his version of a Mai Tai. Don’t miss the live action of Gardner fixing and flaming this drink—see our video at saltlakemagazine.com.
Mai Tai
1.5 oz. thumbs Barbancourt 3 Star
.5 oz. Cointreau
.5 oz. Orgeat
.75 oz. Lime
2 Dash Angostur
Photo and Video by: Andrea Kile Peterson
Water Witch
163 W. 900 S. | Salt Lake City | 84101
(801) 462-0967