Season of Sweets: Shirokuma Snow Cream

Shirokuma Snow Cream
While on the hunt for the best ramen in L.A. a couple years ago, Kim Guanzon, Chris Bambrough and Colman Aliaga discovered snow cream and decided they needed to bring it home with them. After a great deal of experimenting, they figured out the recipe—a hybrid of Hawaiian shave ice and ice cream. Long ribbons of snow cream are shaved from blocks in flavors like honeydew and taro, then topped with exotic offerings, like mochi and lychee, and served in a bubble waffle.
2843 S. 5600 West, Suite 120, West Valley City, shirokumaslc.com 801-251-0134
See more inside our 2017 November/December Issue.