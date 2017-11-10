Filter by Category : Tag : Date

Filter by Category : Tag : Date

Salt Lake magazine

Filter by Category : Tag : Date

Season of Sweets: Shirokuma Snow Cream

November 10, 2017

Shirokuma Snow Cream

While on the hunt for the best ramen in L.A. a couple years ago, Kim Guanzon, Chris Bambrough and Colman Aliaga discovered snow cream and decided they needed to bring it home with them. After a great deal of experimenting, they figured out the recipe—a hybrid of Hawaiian shave ice and ice cream. Long ribbons of snow cream are shaved from blocks in flavors like honeydew and taro, then topped with exotic offerings, like mochi and lychee, and served in a bubble waffle.

2843 S. 5600 West, Suite 120, West Valley City, shirokumaslc.com  801-251-0134 

Here are all the baker’s dozen of exceptional local dessert shops: The Mighty BakerJune PieRockwell Ice CreamBubble & Brown BakeryShirokuma Snow CreamThe Chocolate DessertPierre Country Bakery & CafeThe Protein FoundryThe Baking HiveBig O DougnutsDolcetti GelatoRuby Snap CookiesFilings and Emulsions

See more inside our 2017 November/December Issue.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Derek Deitsch

LEAVE A COMMENT

RELATED POSTS

© 2017 Copyright Salt Lake magazine
Sign Up For Our Newsletter
Get the scoop on local eats, drinks, entertainment and more!
We respect your privacy.