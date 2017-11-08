Filter by Category : Tag : Date

Filter by Category : Tag : Date

Salt Lake magazine

Filter by Category : Tag : Date

Season of Sweets: Ruby Snap Cookies

November 8, 2017

Ruby Snap Cookies

Over the past decade, RubySnap’s glamour-girl cookies have become a staple in Salt Lake City. From their bakery in the Granary District, Tami Steggel and her team invent and bake creative cookies, each with its own girly name. A variety of flavors is always available, including chocolate cinnamon with mint filling (Margo), panela curd with lemon bitters (Lola) and maple bacon chocolate chip (Tommie). But the featured monthly cookies are the stars. You can also satisfy your craving at all hours, as RubySnap sells its dough at Harmons.  If you’re naughty like me, you’ll end up eating all six cookies right out of the oven with zero regrets. But if you’re nice, you’ll take them to a neighbor or leave them out for Santa.

770 S. 300 West, SLC, 801-834-6111

Here are all the baker’s dozen of exceptional local dessert shops: The Mighty BakerJune PieRockwell Ice CreamBubble & Brown BakeryShirokuma Snow CreamThe Chocolate DessertPierre Country Bakery & CafeThe Protein FoundryThe Baking HiveBig O DougnutsDolcetti GelatoRuby Snap CookiesFilings and Emulsions

See more inside our 2017 November/December Issue.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Derek Deitsch

LEAVE A COMMENT

RELATED POSTS

© 2017 Copyright Salt Lake magazine