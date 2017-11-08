Season of Sweets: Ruby Snap Cookies

Ruby Snap Cookies
Over the past decade, RubySnap’s glamour-girl cookies have become a staple in Salt Lake City. From their bakery in the Granary District, Tami Steggel and her team invent and bake creative cookies, each with its own girly name. A variety of flavors is always available, including chocolate cinnamon with mint filling (Margo), panela curd with lemon bitters (Lola) and maple bacon chocolate chip (Tommie). But the featured monthly cookies are the stars. You can also satisfy your craving at all hours, as RubySnap sells its dough at Harmons. If you’re naughty like me, you’ll end up eating all six cookies right out of the oven with zero regrets. But if you’re nice, you’ll take them to a neighbor or leave them out for Santa.
770 S. 300 West, SLC, 801-834-6111
See more inside our 2017 November/December Issue.