Season of Sweets: Rockwell Ice Cream

November 15, 2017

Rockwell Ice Cream

Lines started forming out the door as soon as Rockwell opened two years ago, and you’ll still find a queue most nights. Justin Williams churns a super premium ice cream with 16 percent butterfat compared to the average 12-14% found in most ice cream shops. The ice cream uses local ingredients without preservatives or artificial flavors, meaning you’ll get strawberry that tastes like strawberry and mint that tastes like mint, as well as unique flavors like strawberry basil, candied kumquat or blueberry lemon thyme white chocolate. You’ll always find honeycomb, which is rightfully the best-selling flavor, and Rockwell also scoops up trendy flavors like charcoal ash. Keep your eyes, and taste buds, open for a new location in the Salt Lake area.

43 N. University Ave., Provo, 801-318-5950. rockwellicecream.com

Here are all the baker’s dozen of exceptional local dessert shops: The Mighty BakerJune PieRockwell Ice CreamBubble & Brown BakeryShirokuma Snow CreamThe Chocolate DessertPierre Country Bakery & CafeThe Protein FoundryThe Baking HiveBig O DougnutsDolcetti GelatoRuby Snap CookiesFilings and Emulsions

See more inside our 2017 November/December Issue.

Andrea Peterson

