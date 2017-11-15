Season of Sweets: Rockwell Ice Cream

Rockwell Ice Cream
Lines started forming out the door as soon as Rockwell opened two years ago, and you’ll still find a queue most nights. Justin Williams churns a super premium ice cream with 16 percent butterfat compared to the average 12-14% found in most ice cream shops. The ice cream uses local ingredients without preservatives or artificial flavors, meaning you’ll get strawberry that tastes like strawberry and mint that tastes like mint, as well as unique flavors like strawberry basil, candied kumquat or blueberry lemon thyme white chocolate. You’ll always find honeycomb, which is rightfully the best-selling flavor, and Rockwell also scoops up trendy flavors like charcoal ash. Keep your eyes, and taste buds, open for a new location in the Salt Lake area.
43 N. University Ave., Provo, 801-318-5950. rockwellicecream.com
