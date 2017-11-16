Filter by Category : Tag : Date

Season of Sweets: The Protein Foundry

November 16, 2017

The Protein Foundry

This dessert shop challenges every mother’s wisdom over the centuries: Who says dessert isn’t nutritious? The menu of shakes—including snickerdoodle and raspberry cheesecake—contains ingredients like raw oats, avocado and unsweetened almond milk. With no added sugar anywhere on the menu, the natural sweetness comes from all sorts of fresh fruit. The açaí, pitaya and Greek yogurt bowls are packed with vitamins and protein, yet taste like pure indulgence. This is one instance when you won’t need to feel guilty replacing a meal with dessert. So there, Mom.

6909 S. 1300 East, Cottonwood Heights, 801-676-9573. theproteinfoundry.com

Derek Deitsch

