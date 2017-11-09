Season of Sweets: Pierre Country Bakery & Cake

Pierre Country Bakery & Cafe
French bakers are masters of showstopping desserts, and Pierre Country Bakery is a master of French baking. Even if you haven’t been to the bakery, there’s a good chance you’ve tried Pierre—they supply baked goods for many businesses, including the Montage and St. Regis. Greg Tracy recently bought the bakery, but still uses many of the traditional recipes from its opening thirty years ago. As you walk through the door, you’re welcomed by a display case of tantalizing sweets. Notable options include a variety of fruit tarts and some of the best croissants you’ll find in the Salt Lake area, as well as masterful versions of princess cake and carrot cake. For the holidays, pre-order a croquembouche, one of those showstoppers I mentioned. Traditionally served as a groom’s cake, the towering cream-puff cone also makes a perfect holiday centerpiece.
3239 E. 3300 South, SLC, 801-486-0900. pierrecountrybakery.com
See more inside our 2017 November/December Issue.