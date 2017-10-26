Filter by Category : Tag : Date

Season of Sweets: The Mighty Baker

October 26, 2017

The Mighty Baker

Baking cakes is Pete Tidwell’s superpower—there is apparently no limit to what self-taught Tidwell and his team at The Mighty Baker can construct with cake. In addition to extravagant tiered wedding cakes, they have crafted breathtaking custom cakes, ranging from race cars to full-sized grills. These masterpieces taste amazing too—no wonder Tidwell is a Cake Wars vet. Even if you don’t have a need for a custom cake (I’d invent a need), stop by the Provo bakeshop to pick up cake by the slice, as well as a variety of other desserts. The decadent cheesecakes are the top-seller, but I recommend going for the stroopwafels, which rival those I’ve had on the streets of Amsterdam.

50 E. 500 North, Provo, 801-368-6572. mightybaker.com

Here are all the baker's dozen of exceptional local dessert shops: The Mighty BakerJune PieRockwell Ice CreamBubble & Brown BakeryShirokuma Snow CreamThe Chocolate DessertPierre Country Bakery & CafeThe Protein FoundryThe Baking HiveBig O DougnutsDolcetti GelatoRuby Snap CookiesFilings and Emulsions

See more inside our 2017 November/December Issue.

Derek Deitsch

