Season of Sweets: The Mighty Baker

The Mighty Baker
Baking cakes is Pete Tidwell’s superpower—there is apparently no limit to what self-taught Tidwell and his team at The Mighty Baker can construct with cake. In addition to extravagant tiered wedding cakes, they have crafted breathtaking custom cakes, ranging from race cars to full-sized grills. These masterpieces taste amazing too—no wonder Tidwell is a Cake Wars vet. Even if you don’t have a need for a custom cake (I’d invent a need), stop by the Provo bakeshop to pick up cake by the slice, as well as a variety of other desserts. The decadent cheesecakes are the top-seller, but I recommend going for the stroopwafels, which rival those I’ve had on the streets of Amsterdam.
50 E. 500 North, Provo, 801-368-6572. mightybaker.com
See more inside our 2017 November/December Issue.