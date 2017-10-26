Season of Sweets: June Pie

June Pie
When Tehmi Brimhall was a teenager in Kentucky, she baked pies and sold them door-to-door for pocket money. In Heber, she started baking pies again to pass the time as a stay-at-home mom. Thanks to social media, the pie demand skyrocketed and led to a storefront on Heber’s Main Street. Every peach is peeled, every strawberry sliced and every cherry pitted by hand in the shop. The pie’s real secret weapon, though, is the crust. The same flaky, buttery crust is used for every pie, but each flavor is presented differently so each type of pie looks unique. The hand pies are packed with just as much flavor, but are perfectly portable for when you’re on the go.
133 N. Main St., Heber City, 435-503-6950. junepie.com
Here are all the baker’s dozen of exceptional local dessert shops: The Mighty Baker | June Pie | Rockwell Ice Cream | Bubble & Brown Bakery | Shirokuma Snow Cream | The Chocolate Dessert | Pierre Country Bakery & Cafe | The Protein Foundry | The Baking Hive | Big O Dougnuts | Dolcetti Gelato | Ruby Snap Cookies | Filings and Emulsions
–
See more inside our 2017 November/December Issue.