Season of Sweets: Dolcetti Gelato

Dolcetti Gelato
Elizabeth and Mark England dabbled in Italian ice before dedicating themselves to learning the art of gelato by taking classes in Italy, as well as various locations across the U.S. One taste will assure you they have mastered the technique. Dolcetti only uses quality, fresh ingredients, including herbs straight from a garden behind the shop and honey from a hive at the owners’ home. The flavors, including top-selling coconut sticky rice and, my personal favorite, vanilla avocado, pair beautifully with a house-made macaron. Or top a scoop with espresso for a delightful affogato. Art made by Elizabeth and Mark adorns the shop’s walls, as well as collections from their years of travel, making it a hip hangout to share gelato with friends.
902 E. 900 South, SLC, 801-485-3254, dolcettigelato.com
