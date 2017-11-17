Filter by Category : Tag : Date

Season of Sweets: Big O Doughnuts

November 17, 2017

Big O Dougnuts

Doughnuts used to be considered a breakfast thing. But recently, smart chefs have been primping them up and presenting  them as dessert, which they really should be, especially when they are as decadent as the ones at The Big O. Not only decadent but virtuous, too—the recipes here are all vegan. Not that you’ll notice. Jessica Curzon and her daughter Ally saw a hole (ha ha) where there should be vegan doughnuts in SLC, so they started experimenting in their kitchen and last summer opened a shop downtown that stays open late on weekends. Order an assorted dozen— blueberry lavender, rose, orange cardamom—as a hostess gift or for your holiday breakfast. Or, you know, dessert.

171 E. Broadway, SLC, 385-770-7024. thebigodoughnuts.com

Here are all the baker’s dozen of exceptional local dessert shops: The Mighty BakerJune PieRockwell Ice CreamBubble & Brown BakeryShirokuma Snow CreamThe Chocolate DessertPierre Country Bakery & CafeThe Protein FoundryThe Baking HiveBig O DougnutsDolcetti GelatoRuby Snap CookiesFilings and Emulsions

See more inside our 2017 November/December Issue.

Derek Deitsch

