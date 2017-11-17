Season of Sweets: Big O Doughnuts

Big O Dougnuts
Doughnuts used to be considered a breakfast thing. But recently, smart chefs have been primping them up and presenting them as dessert, which they really should be, especially when they are as decadent as the ones at The Big O. Not only decadent but virtuous, too—the recipes here are all vegan. Not that you’ll notice. Jessica Curzon and her daughter Ally saw a hole (ha ha) where there should be vegan doughnuts in SLC, so they started experimenting in their kitchen and last summer opened a shop downtown that stays open late on weekends. Order an assorted dozen— blueberry lavender, rose, orange cardamom—as a hostess gift or for your holiday breakfast. Or, you know, dessert.
171 E. Broadway, SLC, 385-770-7024. thebigodoughnuts.com
