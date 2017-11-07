Season of Sweets: The Baking Hive

The Baking Hive
After her culinary training in Ireland and work in London, Elisa Barber decided she wanted to share her passion in the community where she grew up. Her Baking Hive, located behind Provisions, serves up some of her favorite classics, like sticky toffee pudding, Pavlova and Victoria sponge. You’ll also find fun and creative bars and cookies, often decorated to represent local monuments and popular events. The Baking Hive offers baking classes for kids, and baking parties for any occasion. Elisa also teams up with Brenda Nibley to create cookie masterpieces, modeled after local homes and other historic buildings. The meringue Pavlova, an Australian dessert created in honor of Russian ballerina Anna Pavlova, makes a stunning but light end to a feast.
3362 S. 2300 East, SLC, 801-419-0187. thebakinghive.com
See more inside our 2017 November/December Issue.