Scotch Class at Under Current Bar

Under Current Bar will be holding a special class on Scotch this November 25th, just in time for the holiday season. Led by Under Current Bar’s Managing Partner Amy Eldredge and Assistant Manager Ryan Manning, the spirited educational event will focus on the production, history and tasting notes of all things Scotch Whiskey. The event will feature two classic Scotch-based cocktails and six tastings, all paired with bites from Alan Brines’ kitchen at Current Fish & Oyster.
“What a great way to enjoy the day after Black Friday, getting some knowledge about these fine scotch selections for truly educated gift giving. We think this sounds like a fun holiday weekend activity,” said Eldredge. “It’s been my professional experience that Scotch Whiskey has a love/hate relationship with the general public. It’s our goal with this class to introduce the different regions of Scotland and how/why the various Scotch Whiskeys taste so different based on a number of factors. Scotch also has a rich history in early cocktail production, including being the first ginger cocktail aka “Mule” called the Mamie Taylor, named after the esteemed opera singer in the early 1900s. Whether it’s in a cocktail, or neat, we aim to highlight this lovely spirit and inspire some new believers or seasoned fans.”
Types of Scotch Whiskey’s that guests will taste at the holiday event:
- Fitzroy cocktail, made with Famous Grouse Scotch, Dolin Sweet Vermouth, Angostura Bitters and Laphroaig.
- The Feathery
- Balvenie Caribbean Cask
- Glenfiddich 15-yr
- Alexander Murray
- Sheep Dip
- Laphroaig
- The Penicillin, made with Famous Grouse Scotch, lemon, honey, ginger and Laphroaig
The cost to attend is $55, and makes for the perfect gift during this holiday season. RSVP by calling 801-574-2556 or emailing info@undercurrentbar.com.