Santa Claus Swings Into Town.

Wrap up in a cozy scarf and mittens to ring in the holidays with one of our favorite traditions—welcoming Santa as he comes down the historic Town Lift. Jolly St. Nick arrives in his magical sleigh, all lit up with Christmas lights, on Saturday, December 16 for the annual “Santa Comes Down the Town Lift” event at the Town Lift Plaza. Festivities begin at 5:30 p.m. After Santa arrives, kids of all ages can join in the merriment and get their photos taken with Santa by EpicMix Photo. If you miss Santa at the Town Lift, catch him again at Deer Valley Resort Sunday, December 24. Santa makes his rounds from 9 to 11 a.m. in the Snow Park Lodge area, and from noon until 1:30 in the Silver Lake Lodge area.
