Santa Arrives at City Creek on November 16

The holiday season is upon us once again and City Creek is kicking it off in style. Along with a few new stores including Lululemon, American Girl and PUBLIK Coffee Roasters, City Creek has transformed itself into a holiday wonderland. Starting on November 16, City Creek will kick of this holiday season with fun activities for the whole family to enjoy. The sweet sight of Macy’s Candy Window display will be unveiled November 16th at 6pm on Main Street, followed by the rooftop arrival of Santa in Regent Court (next to the food court) at 7pm. Ballet West will perform sections of The Nutcracker at 8pm along with the debut of the choreographed holiday fire fountain show at 8pm in Richards Court (near Nordstrom).
Here are some details of what’s happening at City Creek this holiday season:
Santa at his Lantern Cottage
Santa will stay at City Creek from November 17 – December 23, and will be available for photos Monday – Saturday from 10am – 9pm with breaks at 1pm and 5pm. Instead of waiting in line, parents and children can check-in at the virtual line so you can shop while you wait. A text message will be sent when Santa is ready for you.
Santa Paws
Parents of fur babies can also bring along their canines to visit Santa and take a photo from 10 am to 9 pm on select Tuesdays, November 21 and 28 and December 5 and 12.
Choreographed Holiday Fire Fountain Show
Enjoy the holiday fountain show near Nordstrom at the top of every hour with feature shows at 7 pm and 9 pm that include three holiday songs.
Storybook Lanterns and sparkling lights along the creek
To add to the magic, classic holiday stories are animated in giant lanterns along the creek as well as sparkling décor that will lead you to other downtown holiday destinations including the Eccles Theater, Abravanel Hall and Historic Temple Square.
These holiday celebrations will continue through January 1, so be sure to bring the family to enjoy some shopping and holiday cheer.