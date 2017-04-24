Salt Lake Picks

Cultural events you don’t want to miss.
by Christie Marcy, Amy Whiting and Megan Skuster
MUSIC
In 2015 the surviving members of jam band The Grateful Dead and some friends gathered for the band’s 50th anniversary dates, a concert dubbed Fare Thee Well. But it wasn’t goodbye. Now members of the band are touring again, this time with guitarist John Mayer under the name Dead and Company. Deadheads rejoice!
June 7, Usana Amphitheater, 5150 S. 6055 West, WVC, 801-467-8499, smithstix.com
Not just a clever name, Sam Outlaw’s music is the pure country you’d expect, with a twist—the infusion of Southern California cool. Think Buck Owens’ Bakersfield sound for a new generation.
May 18, The State Room, 638 S. State Street, SLC, 800-501-2885, thestateroom.com
The Ogden Music scene is more than its popular Twilight shows. Ten years ago the Ogden Friends of Acoustic Music started the Ogden Music Festival—a Friday through Sunday music and cultural event (with camping). Headliners this year include up-and-coming singer-songwriter Parker Milsap and bluegrass fiddle/mandolin/guitar/and more player Tim O’Brien.
June 2-4, Fort Buenaventura Park, Ogden, ofoam.org
It’s safe to say, nearly a hundred years later, that Gershwin’s Experiment in Modern Music Rhapsody in Blue was a success. In fact, it’s one of the most popular compositions of all time. Think of its blending of classical and jazz as the original musical mash-up.
Utah Symphony, May 5-6, Abravanel Hall, 123 S. Temple, SLC, 801-533-6683, utahsymphony.org
THEATER
Harper Lee’s iconic play To Kill a Mockingbird reminds us that even amid social chaos, you can find fragments of humanity in the strangers we’re afraid of, dads give great advice and kids should avoid shooting song birds at all costs.
April 15-May 20, Hale Centre Theatre, 3333 S. Decker Lake Drive, West Valley City, 801-984-9000, hct.org
DANCE
Forget what you learned in kindergarten—sometimes it’s OK to be loud in the library. Happy Hula will be teaching a free Polynesian dance class for kids and families. It will include cultural dances from the Cook Islands, New Zealand, Hawaii, Tahiti, Fiji and Samoa. Bookshelves, meet beaches.
May 26, Salt Lake City Library, Glendale Branch, 1375 S. Concord St., SLC, 801-594-8660, slcpl.org.
OUTDOORS
Action sports collective Nitro Circus returns to Salt Lake City for the second annual Nitro World Games, a day packed with action and adrenaline. Top athletes will compete in events such as motocross, BMX, skateboarding and scooters. Nitro Circus is all about pushing the limits—which means bigger jumps, tougher tricks, more dangerous stunts and plenty of heart-racing action.
June 24, Rice-Eccles Stadium, 451 S.1400 East, SLC, nitroworldgames.com
Experienced yogis and beginners alike are welcome at the Downtown Yoga Festival at Westminster College. The two-day festival features yoga classes and workshops, meditation, food and live music. There will be classes for all skill levels and food options for those with vegan, vegetarian, Ayurvedic or other limited diets. The event aims to unite the community in a celebration of health, peace, and happiness.
May 20-21, Westminster College, 1840 S. 1300 East, SLC, 801-999-8479, downtownyogafest.com
Most events in Utah aren’t BYOH (bring your own horse), but the Antelope Island Cowboy Poetry and Music Festival is different. Cowboy poetry, wagon rides, an ugly hat contest, camping and even rental cayuses are just the beginning at this four-day celebration of Western culture.
May 26-29, Fielding Garr Ranch in Antelope Island State Park, cowboylegendsai.com
FOOD/DRINK
Park City restaurants will be turning themselves inside out this summer at Savor the Summit, a massive outdoor dining experience down the middle of Main Street. Expand your social circle and taste palate by taking it to the street and basking in the summer sun with a crowd of strangers and delicious food. To attend, make a reservation with any participating restaurant.
June 17, Main Street, Park City, parkcityrestaurants.com/savor-the-summit
VISUAL ART
Before the “selfie”, there was the self-portrait. But that’s not good enough for Urban Arts Gallery. Selfie Expression exhibit will attempt to transcend the art of a physical self-portrait altogether by exploring the “other aspects of self.’” So step aside, Instagram filters, selfies just got deep.
Exhibit opens June 6. Gallery Stroll Reception is June 16, Urban Arts Gallery, 137 S. Rio Grande St., SLC, 801-230-0820
BREWFEST
Our climate may be dry, but out drinking scene isn’t. Snowbird Brewfest, an annual festival of beer, features 26 local and national breweries, live music and vendors. It’s held each year on Father’s Day Weekend, so make a day of it with your pops and maybe start a new family tradition.
June10-11, Plaza Deck, Snowbird Center, snowbird.com/events/brewfest