SALT LAKE MAGAZINE PRESENTS 7TH ANNUAL TASTEMAKERS

June 8 and 9 Food and Wine Tasting Celebration at The Gateway
Salt Lake magazine presents the seventh annual Tastemakers event, a two-day food and wine progressive tasting event at The Gateway in Salt Lake City on June 8-9 from 5-10 p.m.
Thousands of foodies will enjoy samples of cutting-edge dishes from Utah’s top restaurants and food purveyors in a scenic setting around The Gateway’s centrally located, walkable and beautifully landscaped Olympic Fountain. Ticket holders will indulge in tastings from Utah food purveyors -chocolatiers, cheesemakers and bakeries as well as restaurants-plus an additional dozen in the exclusive VIP pavilion, each serving unique food and drink, including craft beers, cocktails and much more.
Five signature Tastemaker cocktails will be served as well as wine and craft brews. Gold Standard and Lunar Soul will perform their signature mix of live music and deejays on both nights. Open top, hop-on-hop-off buses whisk guests from the main pavilion to additional, off-site participating downtown restaurants.
The general pass is $30 per person and gives guests access to the venue and tastings from all participating restaurants. Alcohol is not included, but can be purchased on site. The VIP pass is $85 per person and includes access to the VIP pavilion, exclusive VIP tastings and five-drink passes. Tickets are now on sale at tastemakersutah.com
Guests receive a Tastemakers Passport, to be stamped after each sampling. The Passports are valid for both nights of the event and are later redeemable for exclusive discounts and coupons at participating restaurants throughout the summer. Instructions and a stroll area map will be available online and on the Tastemakers mobile site.
A portion of all proceeds will benefit Head Start Utah, a program that promotes school readiness for young children from low-income families.
In addition to The Gateway, Tastemakers is also sponsored by Nicholas & Co., Bulleit Bourbon, Don Julio, Spark Solutions Group, Wasatch Brewery, Ketel One Vodka, Squatters Craft Beers, Presto Print, Southern Wine & Spirits and Kostizi.
Participants include:
BEEHIVE CHEESE COMPANY | FINCA | CACHE TOFFEE COLLECTION | FLEMING’S STEAKHOUSE | CHIP COOKIES | FRIDA BISTRO | CHOCOLATE CONSPIRACY | HARMONS |CREMINELLI FINE MEATS | HIMALAYAN KITCHEN | MICHELANGELO RISTORANTE | HUGO COFFEE | MOUNTAIN TOWN | LAZIZ KITCHEN | OLIVE OIL COMPANY | MARKET STREET GRILL | NEW YORKER | ROCKY MOUNTAIN CHOCOLATE FACTORY | PARK CITY CULINARY | RODIZIO GRILL | CUMMINGS STUDIO CHOCOLATE | RUTH’S CHRIS | REDSTONE OLIVE OIL | SPENCER’S FOR STEAKS & CHOPS | THE EKLEKTIK | TEXAS DE BRAZIL | EVA’S | STONEGROUND | SQUATTERS | SUGARHOUSE DISTILLERY | PROPER BREWING CO | 350 MAIN | PROVISIONS | PROHIBITION | LA CAILLE | CUISINE UNLIMITED | R & R BBQ | DISTILLERY 36 | HARBOR SEAFOOD & STEAK CO. | KETEL ONE | DON JULIO | BULLEIT BOURBON
Media Contact:
Jessica Ohlen, Marketing Director, 801 485 5100 / jessica@saltlakemagazine.com