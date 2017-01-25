Salt Lake Dining Awards Open Limited Ticket Supply to Public

For 25 years, Salt Lake magazine’s Dining Awards have been famously known as a lavish celebration of Salt Lake’s best restaurants with exclusive invitations sent only to award-winning chefs, owners, and food experts. But this year, for the first time in all of human history, a limited number of public admission tickets will be sold to anyone who considers themselves a “foodie” or lover of dining in general.
The event contains not only the actual award show where this year’s winners will be announced, but a full blown dining experience—including local wines, a signature craft cocktail and a buffet from Cuisine Unlimited. If we’re being honest with you, it’s essentially the fanciest party you’ll ever attend complete with an open bar and industry professionals.
By proclaiming yourself VIP and attending, you’re gaining the opportunity to directly talk to your favorite chefs about their dishes and converse with food critics about dining trends. Plus, you’ll be one of the few lucky enough to taste Conundrum sparkling wine, which has only been out for 2 years. And let’s be honest, after 2016, everyone deserves some esteemed local spirits and esteemed new friends.
If you want to be a part of the accomplished crowd and eat dinner with the biggest names in Utah’s dining industry, click here.
-Amy Whiting