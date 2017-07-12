Filter by Category : Tag : Date

Salt Lake magazine

Rooms Aflutter: Tips for Decorating with Butterflies

July 12, 2017

written by: Brad Mee

Butterflies are on trend, adding whimsy and wonder to our homes in the most fanciful ways.

1. Velvet pillow, $180, Glass House, SLC

2. Butterflies for Brains tall sculpture, $1,045, San Francisco Design, SLC

3. Embroidered fabric, Virevolte by Casamance, to the trade, John Brooks Inc, SLC

4. Baccarat crystal butterflies, $130 each, O.C. Tanner Jewelers, SLC

5. Bath rug, $45, Pier 1, SLC

6. Butterfly obelisk, $495, Jonathan Adler, jonathanadler.com

7. Creative Motions Butterfly Clock – Black, Target, $34.99

Designers Ashley Johnson and Gregory Abbott use framed butterfly art to add color and charm to the entry of a modern St. George home.

See more inside our 2017 July/August Issue.

