Are You Riding Summit Challenge? Early Bird Registration Ends July 14

The early bird gets the worm and a saved spot in the Summit Challenge.
Cycle through scenic mountains and valleys in Park City for either 16, 50, 80 or 100 miles to help benefit the National Ability Center.
Registration and fundraising minimums allow for more than 100 adaptive cyclists and veterans to ride the Summit Challenge at no cost and help fund mountain biking and cycling programs throughout the summer.
While the challenge is free for individuals with a disability, pricing for all other individuals will increase after July 14 at 5 p.m.. Hurry and go save your spot for the challenge here before prices increase and help benefit the National Ability Center.