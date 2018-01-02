Filter by Category : Tag : Date

Richard Bonaduce’s Top Movies of 2017

January 2, 2018

Hello, and Happy New Year!

As we head into a new year, it’s time for me to assemble a list of my Top Movies of 2017, although firstly, here are the films I missed this year (or they’ve just been released, so I didn’t get to see them in time for this article) but I’ve heard a lot about, and I’m looking forward to seeing them, soon:

All the Money in the World

Bill Nye: Science Guy

Columbus

Hero

I Am Not Your Negro

Jane

Lady Macbeth

Marjorie Prime

Marshall

Molly’s Game

Norman

Okja

Personal Shopper

Professor Marston and the Wonder Women

Raw

Roman J. Israel, Esq.

United Kingdom

Victoria and Abdul

Wakefield

…so I may be eventually adding some of those titles to these – my “New 52” Top Movies of 2017. Catch up, and watch one a week in 2018! Here they are in alphabetical order (at least, according to Excel):

TOP MOVIES OF 2017

A Ghost Story

American Made

An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power

Atomic Blonde

Baby Driver

Battle of the Sexes

Blade Runner 2049

Brad’s Status

Call Me by Your Name

Chasing Coral

Coco

Colossal

Detroit

Dunkirk

Get Out

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Happy Death Day

I, Tonya

It Comes at Night

Kingsman: The Golden Circle

Kong: Skull Island

Lady Bird

Logan

Logan Lucky

Megan Leavey

mother!

Mudbound

Only the Brave

Patti Cake$

Phantom Thread

Spider-Man: Homecoming

Split

Stronger

Thank You for Your Service

The Big Sick

The Disaster Artist

The Foreigner

The Founder

The Glass Castle

The Hitman’s Bodyguard

The Killing of a Sacred Deer

The LEGO Batman Movie

The Lost City of Z

The Post

The Shape of Water

Their Finest

Thor: Ragnarok

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

War for the Planet of the Apes

Wind River

Wonder

Wonder Woman

As far as trends are concerned, you’ll notice a few comic-book flicks in the mix for my top movies, which scoffs at the threat of “superhero fatigue.” But with each new year, a financial and critical hit knocks it out of the conventional wisdom park, and this year alone boasted five such films: “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” “Logan,” “Spider-Man; Homecoming,” “Thor: Ragnarok,” and the groundbreaking “Wonder Woman.” Which means you’ll being seeing more of them in the future (especially considering the possible Disney/Fox deal in the works), as long as they can keep grabbing the brass ring of filmmaking: critical approval combined with financial success.

Richard Bonaduce

