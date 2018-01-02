Richard Bonaduce’s Top Movies of 2017

Hello, and Happy New Year!
As we head into a new year, it’s time for me to assemble a list of my Top Movies of 2017, although firstly, here are the films I missed this year (or they’ve just been released, so I didn’t get to see them in time for this article) but I’ve heard a lot about, and I’m looking forward to seeing them, soon:
Professor Marston and the Wonder Women
Wakefield
…so I may be eventually adding some of those titles to these – my “New 52” Top Movies of 2017. Catch up, and watch one a week in 2018! Here they are in alphabetical order (at least, according to Excel):
TOP MOVIES OF 2017
An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
War for the Planet of the Apes
As far as trends are concerned, you’ll notice a few comic-book flicks in the mix for my top movies, which scoffs at the threat of “superhero fatigue.” But with each new year, a financial and critical hit knocks it out of the conventional wisdom park, and this year alone boasted five such films: “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” “Logan,” “Spider-Man; Homecoming,” “Thor: Ragnarok,” and the groundbreaking “Wonder Woman.” Which means you’ll being seeing more of them in the future (especially considering the possible Disney/Fox deal in the works), as long as they can keep grabbing the brass ring of filmmaking: critical approval combined with financial success.