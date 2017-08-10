Review: Incubus, Jimmy Eat World, and Judah & the Lion

Rocking out, phone flashlights and being soaking wet from the rain—that’s one way to end a Wednesday.
Rock ‘n roll powerhouse Incubus came through Salt Lake City yesterday as a part of their promotional tour for their eighth studio album, aptly titled 8. Along for the ride was well-known Arizona band Jimmy Eat World and the mostly obscure Judah & the Lion.
As far as opening acts go, Judah & the Lion was on fire. Aside from the frontman Judah Akers’ penchant for pulling the bottom of his shirt over his head while he sang, the band was excellent at their job and really got the crowd excited for the night ahead. At one point, in a move I can only assume had every security guard on edge, Akers leapt off the stage, ran back to the lawn seats, and hugged and high fived everyone he could before making his way back to the stage.
Jimmy Eat World followed up with a good set that resonated with both lifelong fans and the casual radio listener, taking a moment to point out how great Judah & the Lion were and how wonderful Incubus would be. They brought an immense amount of energy to their set despite the looming threat of rain that likely put much of the outdoor venue’s audience on edge.
But headliner Incubus took the stage with very little pomp or circumstance. Lead vocalist Brandon Boyd spent the entire first song facing guitarist Mike Einziger, an odd choice considering the hundreds of people who came out to see them. However, as the band broke into one of their old classics, “Anna Molly,” all was well for the remainder of their performance. A good concert consists of energetic performers and captivated fans—both of which Usana had in spades last night.