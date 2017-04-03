The monolithic Eccles Theater on Main Street has been the talk of the town in the months since it opened—the lights! the space! the shows! But to be honest, we’re just as excited about the back of the building. Around the corner from Tracey O’Very Covey’s garage-door mural lies historic and once-infamous Regent Street. By the time you read this, Regent will be lined with vibrant, lively cafes and shops, a pedestrian-friendly connector between the Eccles Theater, City Creek Center and Salt Lake’s living room, Gallivan Plaza.
photo by: Adam Finkle