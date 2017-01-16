Recover from the Winter Cold with Stanza’s Now-Weekly “Flight & Bite” Event

Fans of Italian food and all things delicious (which should be all of you)—there is reason to celebrate today, despite the horrifyingly frigid conditions outside. Thanks to the wild success of their original “Flight & Bite” series, Stanza will be kicking their evenings of carefully selected wine & cuisine up to a weekly affair. The event was started in late 2016, but due to the popularity, it’s now being offered each “Wine Wednesday” from 5-7 p.m.
Each night features a celebration of their finest Italian cuisine with meticulously selected wine, curated by the legendary Utahn sommelier Jimmy Santangelo. This includes the option of two 2-1/2 oz. splashes of wine and two “bites” of Stanza’s Italian Bistro cuisine that have been carefully paired with the flavor profile of each wine selection. January’s selections range in price from $15 – $27. Dessert is optional, but if refused, everyone might wonder what possessed you to say no.
And guests are not blindly handed their pairing and then heartlessly abandoned—Santangelo hand selects each pairing and faithfully follows it up by educating the guests on their nuances. Most of the wines are imported from out of state specially for this event. If you’re not able to make it on Wednesday, Santangelo reassures guests that following the event, flights of these more adventurous wines will be offered in Stanza, while supplies last.
Because of the popularity, Stanza recommends that guests reserve their spot in advance. Stanza is located at 454 E, 300 South in Salt Lake. Reservations can be made by calling 801-746-4441, info@stanzaslc.com or by visiting www.stanzaslc.com.
by Amy Whiting