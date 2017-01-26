Puppy Lounge Gives Sundance Staffers a Boost

Panic Button Media and Nuzzles & Co. teamed up Wednesday to give Sundance staffers a boost during the Festival and help Nuzzles & Co. further their mission to find homes for animals in need. Nuzzles & Co shuttled an array of adorable and adoptable dogs to Miners Hospital to play and interact with Sundance staff at a crucial time in the busy festival when an energy boost was in order. This is the second year PBM has organized the event with Nuzzles & Co. Last year’s Puppy Lounge, a surprise hit for Sundance staff, resulted in at least one puppy finding a forever home.
The instant gratification of irresistible cuteness has physical and psychological benefits measured by hard science. According to Ian Cook, MD, a psychiatrist and director of the Depression Research and Clinic Program at UCLA, having a pet or interacting with animals can have a profound positive impact on your health. Studies show that animals can reduce tension and improve mood. Benefits from interacting with our fuzzy friends include positive social interaction, uncomplicated love, increased activity, the important power of touch and lower blood pressure. To find out more about Nuzzles & Co. visit nuzzlesandco.org.