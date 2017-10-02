Pumpkin Nights Brings Family Fun to SLC

Pumpkins are so versatile: you can bake them into pies and eat them, drink them, put them into pretty much any consumer product from September through November, pull out their guts, carve pictures into them and then place them on your porch for the whole neighborhood to enjoy after carefully choosing one from a pumpkin patch. Carving pumpkins is a tradition in my family. Every year we all get together and spend hours pulling guts out of pumpkins and creating unique designs before displaying each of our masterpieces. However, our “masterpieces” are nothing compared to the brilliant designs of the professional pumpkin carvers who put together Pumpkin Nights. After a huge success in Twin Peaks, MN, Pumpkin Nights is coming to Salt Lake City. “We’re excited to bring the magic of Pumpkin Nights to Salt Lake City this year! Each of the participants who walk through the fair park’s gates will be transported into an immersive Halloween land,” says Pumpkin Nights event director, Chelsea Kasen. “Pumpkin Nights is the perfect Halloween experience for everyone: families, friends and even dates!”
This year, Pumpkin Nights will be held every evening (Sunday – Thursday 6:30 pm – 10 pm, Friday and Saturday 6:30 pm to midnight) from Friday, October 13 to Sunday, October 29 at the Utah State Fair Park. This fun for all ages event will include food, beverages, activities for the whole family, movie screenings and, of course, pumpkins. This year more than 4,000 pumpkins and funkins have been hand carved to put together ten immersive lands that create an enchanting, multi-sensory experience. Costumes are encouraged, so be sure to dress up!
You can view ticket pricing and purchase tickets here. You can check out more photos of this exciting event on Instagram.