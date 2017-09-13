Provisions Restaurant

Provisions is an American craft kitchen offering modern cuisine in a neighborhood setting.
Private Dining and Holiday parties at Provisions! Already love Provisions for locally sourced, handcrafted dinner and brunch? Did you know that they offer a variety of options for private dining? Perfect for holiday parties, business or family events, Provisions has multiple options for all your needs. With private rooms and the option of a restaurant buy out it’s perfect for large or small groups. You can share the experience of dining at Provisions with the amazing food and excellent service you have come to know with whatever event you are organizing. We have extensive experience in catering, off site or on, from wedding dinners to corporate business dinners, we know how to exceed expectations and help make your event successful. Contact us for more information.
The cuisine of Provisions is modern American, focusing on regional, organic and sustainable ingredients. We prepare them simply using new and old world techniques to create exciting flavor profiles, textures and visual enjoyment. We draw influence from all over the world and incorporate them where we see fit to enhance the ingredients we enjoy in this part of the world. One thing that will never change is our commitment to quality ingredients, where they come from and the care we put into serving them to you.