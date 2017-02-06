Preview: ‘Women in Jeopardy!’

Who could use a laugh? (Weary arms are raised.)
Following on the heels of the heavy hitting Fences, Pioneer Theatre Company’s upcoming production of Wendy MacLeod’s Women in Jeopardy! promises a lightly comedic and genially cynical examination of the second chapters of the lives of three divorced moms. The play, set close to home in SLC and Southern Utah, is billed as a mash up of The First Wives Club and Thelma and Louise. (We assume without the tragic ending.)
MacCleod produced her play Find and Sign in 2012 at PTC. It was memories of that time in Salt Lake City that inspired the setting for Women in Jeopardy! “I wrote [Women in Jeopardy!] when I was in residence at the Arden Theater in Philadelphia, but I had recently spent time in rehearsal for Find and Sign at Pioneer,” MacLeod said.
“I have to know the place where I set my plays, and see it in my head, and Salt Lake offered the opportunity for cozy domesticity, unfounded Mormon rumors and wilderness adventure.”
The all-equity cast will take the play out for its SLC debut on Feb. 10. The run continues through Feb. 25. Just in time for Valentine’s Day, eh?
Tickets: here
-by Jeremy Pugh