Preview: ’Virtue‘ at Plan B

Plan B Theater Company will open its ambitious new play, Virtue, this week starting with a preview night on Wednesday, Feb. 15 that will include a post-play Q&A session with the playwright, Tim Slover.
The play is an examination of the life of Hildegard of Bingen, who was among many (many) other things the head of an abby in Germany in the 12th Century. Hildegard (Sorry, SAINT Hildegard—she was canonized in 2012) following a “midlife awakening” in her early 40s, began composing music prolifically and created what is considered the world’s first opera.
But her writings, visions and historical examinations of her life reveal a Dionysian interpretation of spirituality that Slover examines in his play. Specifically the production explores Hildegard’s relationship with a young noblewoman who visits the abby during an important creative period.
Cue the raised eyebrows.
The play features music by Jay Perry, S.A. Rogers, Emilie Starr and Christy Summerhays and runs Feb. 15 through 26. Tickets are available here.
In conjunction with the production, a special musical event celebrating the life and music of St. Hildegard of Bingen will be held at the Cathedral Church of St. Mark (231 E. 100 South, SLC) at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19. The event is free and open to the public.