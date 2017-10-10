Preview: The Script at Rockwell at The Complex

Though hailing from the small island of Ireland, The Script has gained international fame for their music as well as an ardent fan following. You may know them from their list of radio hits, including “Superheroes,” “The Man Who Can’t Be Moved,” and their “Hall of Fame” collaboration with Will. I. Am of the Black Eyed Peas.
But the trio fell of the radar briefly when they took a two year break that only ended this year with the release of their 5th studio album, Freedom Child. I spoke with lead guitarist Mark Sheehan who claims, “We’re a new band now. When you’re away from the team you love for that long, it really revitalized the whole meaning for you,” he says. Though the two year hiatus seems long, Sheehan says that they were writing and recording new music for part of their absence.
Fans of the band were a little shocked by the album’s first single, “Rain.” The track’s latin vibe seems to veer far off course of the band’s traditional alt-pop sound. “We were surprised a little bit by the reaction,” says Sheehan. “You’re just writing lyrics and melody like you would usually write, and we have evolved a little bit. But every band has to evolve.”
The Script is currently on their Freedom Child tour with a Salt Lake City stop tomorrow, Wednesday, October 11 at Rockwell at The Complex. But the band is very familiar with American venues and fans. “We’re such big fans of touring America in general. Everywhere we go, people want to greet us with open arms–and we’re allowed to enjoy a few pints as well,” he says.
Tickets to see The Script are still available here. Make sure to buy them soon so you can enjoy the show.