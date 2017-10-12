Because you are likely to be an adult, you no doubt know Plan B Theatre Company is the premiere house staging locally written, original plays. But did you also know that each fall, the company produces a charming children’s theater production and tours it around to 40 title I elementary schools across the state? This gives Plan B Theatre Company the distinction of being the only company in Utah creating original plays for 6 year olds.
Pretty sweet, eh?
This year’s play is a gem by one of our best local playwrights, Elaine Jarvik. River.Swamp.Cave.Mountain is the story of siblings JJ, 5, (who has lots of questions) and Izzy, 8, (a know-it-all who doesn’t, in fact, know it all) who together confront the great existential questions following the death of their grandmother. The play is a follows the children’s heroic journey as they try and make sense of loss, grief, death and life.
If you are in possession of an elementary school student whose school isn’t on the play’s tour, good news, Plan B is staging a series of free (or cheap) public performances.
The first of these is this coming Saturday (Oct. 14, 2017) as the October installment of the ongoing Ring Around the Rose Festival at the Rose Wagner Theater. The festival is a series of monthly performances designed for “wiggly audiences” of elementary-school aged children and is itself a cool thing for those of you in possession of such children.
Additionally, there are six free public performances at the various branches of the Salt Lake Library system (click here for the schedule) and another three shows around the Davis County Library circuit (schedule here).
Go see plays.