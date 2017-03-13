Preview: Red Butte Garden Concert Series 2017 Season

Have you ceremoniously burned your snow shovel yet and buried your parkas? Do you remember what the word “sunshine” means? These are all symptoms of what we once called “summer”, before we called it “construction season.” Which means it’s time to thaw out your frozen picnic blanket, because concert season is here! Today Red Butte Garden announced its annual legendary concert series. Here are some of the acts you have to look forward to as you bury any memory of snowplows:
May 23: Jethro Tull by Ian Anderson:
Flutes and rock music are not normally joined in the same sentence, but this is no ordinary sentence: Ian Anderson is a Scottish multi-instrumentalist known for his role in the British rock band Jethro Tull, singing, as well as playing the flute, bouzouki, mandolin, harmonica and acoustic guitar. If you know what a “bouzouki” is, please contact us immediately. We’re dying of curiosity. Anderson will be playing the well-loved music of Jethro Tull with a new backing band to support his wild flute (and other) endeavors. Anything can happen!
June 4: Taj Mo: The Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’ Band
Legendary blues musicians Taj Mahal and Keb’ Mo’ have collided on our little frail planet to bring a brief moment of respite from our mortal lives. In their own words, they have “built iconoclastic individual legacies that have extended and expanded blues traditions into adventurous new territory.” So it’s fair to assume this will probably be a pretty explosive combination.
August 13: The Head and the Heart
Indie-folk band Head and the Heart are the perfect band to include in your imaginary biopic when a single tear streams down your face as you drive away from your past into a sunset. They carry all the nostalgic acoustic guitar and bittersweet lyrics you never asked for. This also makes it the perfect band to listen to as you bid adieu to summer. (But don’t worry, we don’t have to talk about that yet. We’ll just call it “August”.)
Tickets go on sale April 24 at 7pm for “Garden Members” and May 1 at 9am for General Public. Look for the full series lineup announcement on April 12! To learn more, or buy tickets, go here.
-Amy Whiting