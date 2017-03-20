Preview: Plan B’s Not One Drop

No. It’s not a play about Utah’s alcohol laws, although it is a dark comedy. Not One Drop, Plan B Theater Company’s latest world premiere, is a two-actor production on a sparse set that explores, wait for it, the nature of relationships.
Starring two of Salt Lake’s best comedic actors, Colleen Baum and Latoya Cameron, Not one Drop is an original play by Morag Shepherd, a local playwright by way of Scotland. It explores the venn diagram of boundaries in close relationships.
Also, based on the script, there is a lot of bickering.
Which is to be expected. Not One Drop is an absurdist play in the tradition of Edward Albee and the back and forth between the two principals is essentially an argument about existence and an exploration of where one human stops and another begins.
So it’s perfectly suited to Plan B’s black box and, with Jerry Rapier directing, it promises to be a lovely evening of purist theater. If you’ve read my stuff before you know that I favor pretty raw theater—just actors, just lines, Spartan, uncomplicated sets. So I’m pretty much in the tank for Plan B but hey, like any relationship, there’s always disagreements. I’ll be sure and let you know after I see it this week.
Not one Drop runs March 23-April 2, 2017. The early shows are already sold out so don’t wait to pick up tickets (here).