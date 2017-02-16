Theater Preview: ‘The Other Place’ at Utah Rep

I’ve not attended a production from Utah Rep before so I’m interested to see the company’s set up at the Sorensen Unity Center at this weekend’s Utah premier of The Other Place, a Tony-nominated mystery with an unreliable narrator at its center.
The play focuses on Juliana, a successful neurologist whose life is becoming unhinged. Her success at work is unquestioned, but at home, her husband is filing for a divorce, her daughter has disappeared with a much older man and her own health is in jeopardy. However, in this brilliantly crafted work things are not always as they seem. Fact blurs with fiction, past collides with present and the elusive truth about Juliana boils to the surface.
Hmm…Sounds spicy!
“The Other Place runs Feb. 17 – March 4 in the Black Box Theater at the Sorenson Unity Center (1383 S. 900 West, SLC). Tickets here.