Preview: Lucia di Lammermoor at Utah Opera

When they (whoever “they” are) call Lucia di Lammermoor is a tragic opera, they are not messing around. And, really who knows tragedy better than the opera, anyway?
Lucia di Lammermoor is the story of an emotionally fragile woman (Lucia) in 17th century Scotland who finds herself in the middle of a generations-old feud between her family and a neighboring family, the Ravenswood.
Perhaps predictably, Lucia is in love with Edgardo, a member of the Ravenswood family—whom she promises to marry, even though her brother has betrothed her to another against her will. Yadda, yadda, yadda, one thing leads to another, literal madness ensues and then, well—let’s just say things get messy.
This weekend, Utah Opera’s final two performances of the Donizetti opera will be performed, and you don’t want to miss a note—especially in the third act (it has been dubbed “The Mad Scene” with good reason). Trust me.
Catch Lucia di Lammermoor at The Capitol Theater Friday at 7:30 p.m. or Sunday at 2 p.m.