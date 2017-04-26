Power Up Your Ride

written by: Tony Gill
It was inevitable: the e-bike. It’s not quite a motorcycle, and it’s not your grandpappy’s traditional penny farthing. E-bikes reside in a nebulous middle region defined by pedal-assist motors. There’s no throttle, but e-bikes will add more than a little oomph to your legs.
Kiddos struggling to keep up while you circumnavigate Vacation Town, USA? Put ‘em on an e-bike. Finding yourself a bit sweatier than you’d hoped when lugging organic foodstuffs and locally brewed craft beer from the farmers’ market? Strap your bounty to an e-bike. Some haters will lament the sophistication and complexity that undermines the romantic-but-sadly-anachronistic vision of what a bicycle should be. But for the open minded, e-bikes will prove their worth in a variety of recreational circumstances and can be rented at shops throughout Utah.
Many iterations of the e-bike exist, from cheapo models with questionable reliability to the Gucci-level Specialized Turbo (Starting at $3,000) shown here. Just be sure to check the municipal regulations before you take your fresh e-bike off paved trails.
Handmade in Utah: Fantastic Plastic
Utah isn’t just home to people who like riding bikes, it’s a hotspot for those who like building bike-related products. The North American Handmade Bicycle Show came to Salt Lake in March to answer the quintessential question: Is there anything hipsters can’t turn into a artisanal industry?
Enve Composites
Enve’s legendary carbon fiber wheels changed the way people viewed the limits of composite construction. The Ogden-made hoops, handlebars and seat posts have guided the likes of Greg Minnaar to multiple championships. enve.com
Reynolds
If anyone can challenge Enve for the composite crown, it’s Sandy-based Reynolds. Reynolds also produces meticulously hand-crafted carbon-fiber wheels trusted by heavy hitters like the Pivot Racing Team and professional triathlete Nils Frommhold. reynoldscycling.com
