Polyrhythmics and Zepparella headline at O.P. Rockwell

written by: Tony Gil;
When the Sundance Film Festival’s roadshow inundates Park City, one’s hard pressed to enjoy the amenities of Main Street without at least knowing someone who knows someone who’s worked with someone. For those of us without industry connections, there’s precious little time for a night out on the town, but O.P. Rockwell has a couple shows in the days leading up to and following Sundance that all can enjoy.
O.P. Rockwell gets our vote as the best music venue on Main Street thanks to a charmingly anachronistic atmosphere and hipster cocktail menu. Before Sundance arrives, the Polyrhythmics take the stage on Saturday, Jan. 13. The Seattle band’s eight-piece ensemble fuses funk, soul, rock and R&B, with jazz and Afrobeat for a one-of-a-kind sound. Their recently-released fourth album Caldera has received critical acclaim for its genre-melding intensity. Tickets start at $15.
After the circus leaves town, Zepparella, the all-female Led Zeppelin powerhouse, brings their incomparable act to Park City on Saturday, Feb. 17. Zepparella delivers all the energy, improvisation and theatrics of the world’s greatest proto-heavy metal band, and you’ll be sure to hear all your favorite tunes. Tickets for the show start at $25.
Both shows begin at 9 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in advanced on ticketfly.com.
268 Main Street, Park City, 435-615-7000, oprockwell.com