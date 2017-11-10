Filter by Category : Tag : Date

Poll: Are You Excited for the Winter?

November 10, 2017

People don't notice whether it's winter or summer when they're happy. - Anton Chekhov

In Salt Lake, we have our snow bunnies and our summer bums all mixed together. The second the weather switches direction, the moans and groans echo through the valley. We’re curious to find out what our followers think. Resort opening dates are approaching and temperatures are dropping. Are you pulling out your gear, tuning up your skiings and getting your body into mountain shape? Or are you snuggled up under three layers of down blankets next to the fire awaiting Spring blossoms.

Andrea Peterson

