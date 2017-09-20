Apple’s recent announcement of their upcoming iPhone X (pronounced iPhone 10) meant to showcase the company’s 10th anniversary of their juggernaut iPhone product. While the internet will often go all abuzz at any Apple announcement, changes coming along with the iPhone X didn’t have universally positive reactions. The removal of the home button in lieu of Face ID technology and the decision to fully encase the phone in glass to create an “edge to edge” screen have even ardent Apple fans feeling a bit apprehensive. And all this without even mentioning the whopping $999 price tag. Salt Lake Speaks sat down with Todd Cohen, a tech industry veteran, to discuss whether or not Apple’s newest toy will break sales records or cause some to convert to the iPhone’s archnemesis, the Android.
Listen below.
Interviewer: Ashley Szanter
Guest: Todd Cohen, Chief Digital Officer of Universal Media, universalmediau
s.com
Sound Recording/Editing: Andrea Kile Peterson
Production: Salt Lake magazine
This episode is brought to you by Salt Lake Design Week.
Oct 16-21, 2017 in Salt Lake City, Utah.