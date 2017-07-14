Filter by Category : Tag : Date

Perfect Pool Day Essentials

July 14, 2017

When summer heat hits like a ton of very hot, smelly bricks, what better place to chill than at the pool? Here at Salt Lake magazine we take our aquatic days very seriously, so here are some essentials to make your day at the pool the best it can possibly be.

 

Hydrate Hydrate Hydrate

Did you know that up to 60 percent of your body is made up of water? The pool water you swallow is not enough to keep you hydrated this summer, so cut up some fruit and put it in a nice big glass of cool water for a tasty way to hydrate.

 

Floating Drink Holder

There’s no good reason to get out of the pool when products like this exist.

 

Giant Pool Float

You’ve seen the trend, no poolside Instagram is complete this summer without one.

 

Waterproof Speaker

Step up the poolside ambiance with some summer music, but make sure splashes don’t kill your vibe with a waterproof speaker.

 

Sunscreen

Protect yourself from the sun! Trust us, don’t let another layer of your skin peel off (or worse) this summer. Our favorite sunscreens are from Bare Republic, made from natural ingredients and smell AMAZING.

 

Sunglasses

Sunglasses complete your poolside look and save your eyes from the sun’s radiation.

 

Pool Games

Having some games on hand is good for pool goers of any age. Our favorite is volleyball, some healthy competition will get everyone into the water.

 

Towel

Unless you’re willing to soak your car’s upholstery, don’t forget your towel! And if you get a cute one—you’ll be sure to remember it every time.

Madeline Brubaker

