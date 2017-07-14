Perfect Pool Day Essentials

When summer heat hits like a ton of very hot, smelly bricks, what better place to chill than at the pool? Here at Salt Lake magazine we take our aquatic days very seriously, so here are some essentials to make your day at the pool the best it can possibly be.
Hydrate Hydrate Hydrate
Did you know that up to 60 percent of your body is made up of water? The pool water you swallow is not enough to keep you hydrated this summer, so cut up some fruit and put it in a nice big glass of cool water for a tasty way to hydrate.
There’s no good reason to get out of the pool when products like this exist.
You’ve seen the trend, no poolside Instagram is complete this summer without one.
Step up the poolside ambiance with some summer music, but make sure splashes don’t kill your vibe with a waterproof speaker.
Protect yourself from the sun! Trust us, don’t let another layer of your skin peel off (or worse) this summer. Our favorite sunscreens are from Bare Republic, made from natural ingredients and smell AMAZING.
Sunglasses
Sunglasses complete your poolside look and save your eyes from the sun’s radiation.
Having some games on hand is good for pool goers of any age. Our favorite is volleyball, some healthy competition will get everyone into the water.
Unless you’re willing to soak your car’s upholstery, don’t forget your towel! And if you get a cute one—you’ll be sure to remember it every time.