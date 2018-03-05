Park City: Pitted at PC Live

written by: Tony Gill
Shred some tasty melodies with Donavan Frankenreiter.
Looking for some beachy vibes to groove to while visiting Main Street this spring? Come check out Donavan Frankenreiter when he headlines at Park City Live on Monday, March 5th. Frankenreiter is best known for his 2004 eponymous debut featuring Jack Johnson—with whom Frankenreiter regularly battles for the title of “Chillest Surfer Guitar Guy”—on the hit single “Free.” He’s been regularly producing coastal sounds for the past decade, so there are plenty of new songs to boogie to. Tickets for the 7:30 show start at $20 for General Admission and are $45 for the Platinum Skybar and Mezzanine. Purchase tickets online by visiting Park City Live’s website.
