Park City Mountain Resort Set to Open November 17

It’s that time of year again: time for cold, time for snow and, of course, time to dust those skis off to hit the slopes. Kicking off this ski season, Park City Mountain Resort will be opening with a celebration at the Park City Mountain Village on Friday, November 17. “There’s a lot to look forward to at Park City Mountain this season,” said Bill Rock, chief operating officer at Park City Mountain. “We’re scheduled to be one of the first ski resorts to open in Utah this winter, and our mountain operations team is hard at work to ensure that we have the best grooming and conditions possible for the start of the season. This is a great time for Utah locals to hit the slopes early, warm up their ski legs and get the most out of their Epic Pass.”
Opening day events are set to start at 8:30am on November 17 and will include live music, giveaways and complimentary hot chocolate and coffee. The first chair is set to leave at 9 am on the Payday lift followed by a ceremonial banner-breaking. Entertainment will continue at 2:30 pm at the Payday deck with a performance by the Changing Lanes Experience.
The celebration will continue the next day with special offers and events for locals and Epic Pass holders to celebrate the first 30 days of the season. Locals and Epic Pass holders will enjoy live music and free concerts as well as discounts on dining and ski tuning. For those interested in an Epic Pass or an Epic Local Pass be sure to grab one soon, the last day to buy one is November 19. You can buy a pass on their website.
Park City Mountain has made some changes this year. With the decline in demand for night skiing, the resort will not offer night skiing to the public this season. Payday and First Time lifts will close to the public at 4 pm.
Park City Mountain will also make for a great place to learn to ski or brush up on your skills. Over the summer, a new enclosed surface lift and a new designated trail for those who are just learning to ski or ride. Local women can also spend time with some of the most experienced women coaches for six consecutive Sundays, starting January 7. This ski program is designed for intermediate and advanced women skiers who want to improve and gain confidence to tackle more challenging terrain. For more information or to registers check out their website.
You can find a list of all the events and more information about passes here.