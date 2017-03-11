Park City Mountain Food Tour: Ski, Eat, Ski, Après Ski

I’m addicted to snow. I’m addicted to the mountains. And I’m addicted to being on the snow on the mountains. It’s my happy place. I even have a giant snowflake tattooed on my ribcage.
But I should be honest from the start. I’m a Utah transplant. I moved here by way of Miami, New York City, Boston, and Ft. Worth, Texas. I can’t say I’ve seen much snow, nor mountains, in my lifetime. And as far as my experience zipping along the powder’s crest—one friend’s ski trip a long time ago I faked my way down the Breckenridge slopes. (If my friends were here, they’d tell you I didn’t fake my way down any slopes—the mountain chucked me from peak to base.) But since moving to Utah four years ago—I can’t imagine life without my snow peaked western skyscrapers.
Maybe it’s because I feel like I’m playing catch-up, but I take my time on the mountain very seriously. I’m a first chair / last chair kind of skier. I catch powder flu often. And my favorite pair of shoes are my ski boots. It’s not often friends can convince me to take food, rest or potty breaks. Even riding the chair lift between runs is an unnecessary waste of precious fresh tracks to cut.
But then I found out about Park City Mountain‘s abundance of food options. (I almost love to eat as much as I love to ski.) Overseen by Dining Executive Chef Alex Malmborg, Park City Mountain ski resort has 14 on mountain food spots to pick from and that doesn’t even include all the great restaurants surrounding the lifts at the base. Be it nibbles in the morning, lunch on the mountain or après ski you could eat your way across the resort. (But be careful with so many options your calorie gain might beat your vertical gain.)
LOOKOUT CABIN – Food with a view
Featured: Shrimp Scampi Spaetzl, Sous Vide Wagyu Steak, Horseradish-Honey Glazed Grilled Salmon and Baby Spinach Salad
Executive Chef: Chris Durfee
Located off the mid-station of the Orange Bubble Express
TOMBSTONE GRILL – Summer BBQ in the Wintertime
Featured: Smoked Sausage Sandwich, BBQ Pulled Chicken Sandwich, Famous Tombstone Barbecue Drummies
Executive Chef: Sean Wharton
Located at the base of Tombstone chair lift
CLOUD DINE – Mid-mountain Diner Style Grub
Featured: Old West Wagyu Burger, Hand Cut Fries with a Trio of House Made Sauces, Chef’s Flatbread of the Day, Cloud Dine Donut
Executive Chef: Greg Hansen
Located on Dream Peak
MINERS CAMP – Cozy Cabin Cuisine
Featured: Marinated Portabella Burger, Beef Tenderloin Sandwich, Vegan Dolmas, Fried Cheddar Cheese Curds
Executive Chef: Jared Pontius
Located at the base of the Silverlode lift
SUMMIT HOUSE – Taste of the Mediterranean
Featured: Tandoori Spiced Chicken Sandwich, 9250 Salad
Executive Chef: Jeromy Stanley
Located at the top of the Bonanza chair lift
LEGENDS BAR AND GRILL – Après Ski at its Finest
Featured: Pork Belly Street Tacos, Garlic-Ginger Glazed Crispy Cauliflower, Blistered Shishito Peppers, Wagyu Top Sirloin Steak
Executive Chef: Brian Prusse Sous Chef: Jared Hedrick
Located at the base area of the Park City Village