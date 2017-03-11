Filter by Category : Tag : Date

Park City Mountain Food Tour: Ski, Eat, Ski, Après Ski

March 11, 2017

I’m addicted to snow. I’m addicted to the mountains. And I’m addicted to being on the snow on the mountains. It’s my happy place. I even have a giant snowflake tattooed on my ribcage.

But I should be honest from the start. I’m a Utah transplant. I moved here by way of Miami, New York City, Boston, and Ft. Worth, Texas. I can’t say I’ve seen much snow, nor mountains, in my lifetime. And as far as my experience zipping along the powder’s crest—one friend’s ski trip a long time ago I faked my way down the Breckenridge slopes. (If my friends were here, they’d tell you I didn’t fake my way down any slopes—the mountain  chucked me from peak to base.) But since moving to Utah four years ago—I can’t imagine life without my snow peaked western skyscrapers.

Maybe it’s because I feel like I’m playing catch-up, but I take my time on the mountain very seriously. I’m a first chair / last chair kind of skier. I catch powder flu often. And my favorite pair of shoes are my ski boots. It’s not often friends can convince me to take food, rest or potty breaks. Even riding the chair lift between runs is an unnecessary waste of precious fresh tracks to cut.

But then I found out about Park City Mountain‘s abundance of food options. (I almost love to eat as much as I love to ski.) Overseen by Dining Executive Chef Alex Malmborg, Park City Mountain ski resort has 14 on mountain food spots to pick from and that doesn’t even include all the great restaurants surrounding the lifts at the base. Be it nibbles in the morning, lunch on the mountain or après ski you could eat your way across the resort. (But be careful with so many options your calorie gain might beat your vertical gain.)

LOOKOUT CABIN – Food with a view

Featured: Shrimp Scampi Spaetzl, Sous Vide Wagyu Steak, Horseradish-Honey Glazed Grilled Salmon and Baby Spinach Salad

Executive Chef: Chris Durfee

Located off the mid-station of the Orange Bubble Express

Lookout Cabin 02

IMG_6199a

IMG_6230

TOMBSTONE GRILL – Summer BBQ in the Wintertime

Featured: Smoked Sausage Sandwich, BBQ Pulled Chicken Sandwich, Famous Tombstone Barbecue Drummies

Executive Chef: Sean Wharton

Located at the base of Tombstone chair lift

170309 - PC Foodie Tour 17-15

IMG_6213a

IMG_6208a

CLOUD DINE – Mid-mountain Diner Style Grub

Featured: Old West Wagyu Burger, Hand Cut Fries with a Trio of House Made Sauces, Chef’s Flatbread of the Day, Cloud Dine Donut

Executive Chef: Greg Hansen

Located on Dream Peak

170309 - PC Foodie Tour 17-20

IMG_6217a

IMG_6221a

MINERS CAMP – Cozy Cabin Cuisine

Featured: Marinated Portabella Burger, Beef Tenderloin Sandwich, Vegan Dolmas, Fried Cheddar Cheese Curds

Executive Chef: Jared Pontius

Located at the base of the Silverlode lift

IMG_6229b

IMG_6228a

Miners Camp

SUMMIT HOUSE – Taste of the Mediterranean

Featured: Tandoori Spiced Chicken Sandwich, 9250 Salad

Executive Chef: Jeromy Stanley

Located at the top of the Bonanza chair lift

IMG_6236a

IMG_6239b

LEGENDS BAR AND GRILL – Après Ski at its Finest

Featured: Pork Belly Street Tacos, Garlic-Ginger Glazed Crispy Cauliflower, Blistered Shishito Peppers, Wagyu Top Sirloin Steak

Executive Chef: Brian Prusse Sous Chef: Jared Hedrick

Located at the base area of the Park City Village

Legends Bar and Grill

170309 - PC Foodie Tour 17-41

IMG_6253

Andrea Peterson

