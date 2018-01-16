Park City Life: Robert Redford, Utah’s Kid

photo by: Stephen Speckman, courtesy of Sundance
It’s common for many Utahns who disagree with 81-year-old Robert Redford’s environmentalism and love of the land to cast him as an L.A. carpetbagging dilettante. But after 50 years living in Utah County and 30 years supporting one of the world’s great film festivals, even the most conservative lawmaker must accept Bob as a bona fide Utahn—even if he takes radical political stands like supporting the controversial Bears Ears National Monument in its full size. It’s hard to ignore the annual $140 million Sundance brings in.
Even by Hollywood standards, Redford is the original artist-activist who ignores the rules. He still makes movies, some good, All is Lost; some not so great, Our Souls at Night. But he remains the hard-working influencer and bridge for indie films to Hollywood.
On Jan. 18, Redford again will welcome the world (45,000 film lovers) to Park City for the 2018 Sundance Film Festival.