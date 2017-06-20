Park City Life: Heber Music Festival brings star power to Summit County.

written by: Tony Gill
It’s a Bonanza!
Summit County is no stranger to bright lights, but usually they shine on Park City’s Main Street venues or during Sundance. The Bonanza Campout breaks the mold, bringing an entertainment spectacle to the banks of the Jordanelle Reservoir in Heber with a three-day festival from June 23-25. Don’t get the Bonanza Campout twisted as some offshoot of Coachella, with trappings of corporate over-indulgence and a distinct lack of soul. “We’d been going to Coachella, Lollapalooza and Bonnaroo, and while we definitely took some inspiration from those, we created something unique,” says Bonanza’s organizer Vaughn Carrick. “When we saw the site at River’s Edge, we knew we could create an intimate hybrid that we felt Salt Lake, and really the whole Rocky Mountain region, was missing.”
The venue’s 7,500-person capacity keeps festival sprawl at bay and gives attendees the chance to actually traverse the event at a pace to interact with all the people, art and music on tap. But the modest size doesn’t mean the lineup is lacking in stature. The 2017 edition is headlined by Lauryn Hill, Nas and ODESZA, and there will be some uncommonly exciting performances as well. “Lauryn Hill and Nas are these super iconic artists. They’ll do their own sets, but they’ll be crossing over as well, which is not something you see every day,” Carrick explains. “We have a completely new lineup this year, and we worked hard to find key bands in every genre so there’s something for any type of music fan.” This year’s hip hop lineup boasts stalwart acts like Method Man, Redman and Waka Flocka Flame as well as newcomers like Kaiydo. Electronic music fans will flock to see ODESZA, Jai Wolf and The Knocks. The indie rock crowd won’t be left out either, with acts like Nick Murphy (FKA Chet Faker) and Mute Math taking the stage.
Single day passes are available starting at $65 per day, two-day passes are $120 and the full three-day general admission pass is $150. Three-day VIP tickets, which include expedited gate entry and private restrooms, are available starting at $225 for those who want to get all bourgeois with it, and everyone bringing a car needs to pick up a parking pass for $10-$20. We recommend camping at the venue—it’s called the Bonanza Campout for a reason—to get the full experience of indulging a little or a lot too much while at the festival. Tent sites are available starting at $100 for the whole festival. All your festival-related purchasing can be done on the Bonanza Campout’s website. “It’s great how close everyone is,” Carrick says. “It’s like a mini family up there.”
Campout Essentials
If this is your first rodeo at a music festival, there are a few essentials that will keep your blissful weekend of music exactly that. We know—you’re there to get down, not to be responsible. But you’re going to be outside. A lot. Keep your campout from turning into a sunburned, dehydrated, nightmare.
Water Bottle | Sun Screen | Hat with Visor | Raincoat/Windbreaker | Ibuprofen
