Art on the Wild Side in Park City

Thirty-Three celebrates independent spirits.
Kimball Art Center greets Sundance with a celebration of alt-films in an exhibition co-curated by Morgan Spurlock (CNN’s Morgan Spurlock: Inside Man and the films The Greatest Movie Ever Sold and Super Size Me) and Jensen Karp, director of Gallery 1988 in Los Angeles.
Thirty-Three: Celebrating 33 Years of the Independent Spirit & The Sundance Film Festival showcases 33 artists at the forefront of contemporary and visual art, running the gamut of pop-art style and aesthetics. The exhibition celebrates artists who embody the innovative, raw, edgy and provocative spirit that are at the film fest’s foundation. The free exhibition is meant to provide a platform for thought and conversation in the KAC’s Main Gallery. Participating artists include Ron English, Jim Mckenzie, Gary Baseman, Mark Dean Veca, Molly Crabapple, Scott Radke and Derek Gores.
Thirty-Three runs January 19 through February 12 in the Main Gallery at the Kimball Art Center.
1401 Kearns Boulevard, kimballartcenter.org
written by: Vanessa Conabee
featured image art by: Josh Agle