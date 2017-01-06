On Board for Change, Kimball’s Marrouche Steps Down but not Out

On Board for Change: Kimball Art Center’s Marrouche Steps Down but not out
Robin Marrouche, a pivotal leader for the Kimball Art Center since 2008, will resign as Executive Director in February but remain engaged with the organization as a member of its board of directors. The non-profit organization thrived under Marrouche’s leadership, tripling attendance to exhibits and events and increasing the economic impact of the Park City Kimball Arts Festival, its primary fundraiser, to $28 million annually.
“I’ve absolutely loved my experience at Kimball Art Center,” Marrouche said. “I’m immensely proud of our successes in broadening our relationships and in the strides we’ve made in strengthening the outreach and impact of our free arts education.”
Long held as the cornerstone of Park City’s vibrant arts community, the Kimball endured a difficult and protracted process with City Hall during a planned expansion of its original building on the corner of Main St. and Heber Avenue. After two of the contemporary designs put forth by Bjarke Ingels Group were rejected, the Kimball Art Center decided to sell its property and move into a temporary location along Kearns Boulevard. The organization has identified four locations in Park City and Snyderville Basin as potential sites for a permanent space, including the Canyons Village area of Park City Mountain Resort, currently slated for redevelopment.
“A new home for Kimball Art Center is an idea whose time has come. We are capitalizing on the momentum of the recent developments in our search, and I am excited to transition to the Board to concentrate on seeing the project come to fruition,” Marrouche explained.
The Kimball’s mission to inspire and connect the community through art remained a driving force for Marrouche, who described student programs as especially important to her legacy.
“We exist to provide arts education and access to everyone. Our exhibitions, educational arts programs and events provide a platform and a place for artists and arts enthusiasts to come together to explore, celebrate, and cherish the creative spark that lives within us all. We believe that art changes lives and brings people together, sustains our vibrant community and inspires positive change in the world around us. What a blessing it has been to be participate in serving the community guided by such inspiring principles.”