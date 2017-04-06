Filter by Category : Tag : Date

Oasis for Your Faces: Your skin doesn’t need to be as dry as the air.

April 6, 2017

We all know living in Utah’s climate can be tough on our skin—there’s the desert dryness and pollution—not to mention the wicked windburn suffered each year on the slopes. Who better to trust with our largest organ than companies based in Utah? They know what your thirsty body needs. And they deliver the goods.

This oil-based cleanser pulls double-duty as a cleanser and a moisturizer. Crude Everything Oil—Salt Lake City, prices starting at $20, livecrude.com

The tobacco and bayleaf scented beard oil keeps your beard smelling great as it moisturizes. Beehive Grooming & Co. Beard Oil—Orem, $20, Beehivegrooming.com

The inversion has left your skin dull and you deserve to look as radiant as you feel. GlyMed Skin Brightener—Provo, $41, gotbeauty.com

Take a manly soak with these skull-shaped bath bombs. Little Blackbird Soap Company bath bombs—Logan, $5 each, littleblackbirdsoapcompany.bigcartel.com

Get that beach-hair-don’t-care look in the high desert. Kava Ocean II Sea Spray—Orem, $20, gotbeauty.com

written by: Christie Marcy

feature photo by: Adam Finkle

Christie Marcy

Christie Marcy is the associate editor of Salt Lake magazine. She can be reached at Christie@SaltLakemagazine.com

