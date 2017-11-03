November A&E Salt Lake Picks

Our picks for things to see in Salt Lake City during the month of November.
written by: Ashley Szanter and Christie Marcy
Sammy Brue
Local Wunderkind Sammy Brue has toured all over, opening for the likes of Justin Townes Earle, but the 15-year-old Ogden native has kept a relatively low profile locally—save for a rollicking opening set at Red Butte this summer. See him now, before he’s selling out venues all over the world.
When: Nov. 3
Where: The Loading Dock, 445 S. 400 West, SLC, loadingdockslc.com
Carmina Burana
The classic ballet comes back to Ballet West, merging the unforgettable score with new, transformative performances.
When: Nov. 3-11
Where: Capitol Theatre, 50 W. 200 S., SLC, 801-869-6920, balletwest.org
Ani DiFranco
Women of a (ahem) certain age identified with no artist more than Ani DiFranco during their teenage angst. We’re all more grown up now, but DiFranco still kills it on stage, though her songs are less I’m Not a Pretty Girl and a little more Peace, Love and Understanding.
When: Nov. 4
Where: The Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main Street, SLC, arttix.com, 801-355-2787
BYU’s Ballroom Dance Company
If you’ve become a ballroom dance critic from all those viewings of Dancing with the Stars, put those skills to use watching Brigham Young University’s Ballroom Dance Company perform all of your favorite ballroom classics from a Viennese waltz to the fast-paced Latin samba.
When: Nov. 4
Where: Browning Performing Arts Center, 1901 University Circle, Ogden, 801-399-9214, symphonyballet.org
Champions of Magic
Though they’ve been touring in the UK for the last four years, the renowned Champions of Magic are coming stateside to captivate you with perception-bending illusions, mind-reading and classic sleight of hand. The event is only here for one night, so make sure to get your tickets to experience a night of magic.
When: Nov. 9
Where: Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South, SLC, 385-468-1010, artsaltlake.org/
Into the Woods
Jump feet first into a crazy world where all your favorite fairy-tale characters are thrust into one epic journey in Into the Woods, where the happy ending isn’t where the story ends. Brigham Young University’s Theatre Department presents this spin on classic tales, so don’t forget to brush up on your Brothers Grimm.
When: Nov. 17-Dec. 9
Where: Harris Fine Arts Center, 1200 N Campus Dr., Provo, 801-422-2981, arts.byu.edu
Star Ward
Comic-Con may have come and gone, but you can still satiate your inner nerd with Star Ward, an irreverent mash-up of intergalactic drama and Mormon-based themes.
When: Nov. 17-Dec. 23
Where: The Off Broadway Theater, 1272 S Main, SLC, 801-355-4628, theobt.org
Down the Rabbit Hole
While it has nothing to do with Alice in Wonderland, Down the Rabbit Hole follows MythBusters alums Kari Byron, Tory Belleci and Grant Imahara as they debunk and investigate history, science and popular culture with their famous brand of experimentation.
When: Nov. 18
Where: Eccles Theater, 131 Main, SLC, 801-355-2787, live-at-the-eccles.com/
John Cleese and Monty Python and the Holy Grail
You may already be looking for ways to workout during this carb-heavy time of year, but not everyone wants to spend time at the gym. Alternatively, you can laugh until your abs hurt with John Cleese and Monty Python and the Holy Grail. After a screening of the film, listen to Cleese talk about his life, career and field (hopefully) absurd questions from the audience.
When: Nov. 19
Where: Eccles Theater, 131 Main, SLC, 801-355-2787, live-at-the-eccles.com/
Thanksgiving Day 10K, 5K or 1K
Not every Thanksgiving celebration has to revolve around who went back for more servings. The Thanksgiving Day 10K, 5K or 1K means you can burn off some of those insane calorie counts so you can enjoy your stuffing and yams with zero guilt.
When: Nov. 23
Where: South Davis Recreational Center, 550 N. 200 West, Bountiful, southdavisraces.com
Elf The Musical
Many would cite the 2003 Will Ferrell film Elf as their favorite holiday flick. Now, the Eccles is bringing all the joy and laughter to the stage with Elf The Musical. Follow Buddy the Elf as he embarks on a genealogical journey after learning he isn’t an elf after all.
When: Nov. 24-26
Where: The Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main St., SLC, 801-355-5502, Broadway-at-the-Eccles.com
Dwight Yoakam
Few artists have stayed as close to the music of those who came before them as Dwight Yoakam. Kentucky-born Yoakam seamlessly blends traditional country with rockabilly and that Bakersfield sound. With fancy footwork, to boot.
When: Nov. 25
Where: Peppermill Concert Hall, 680 Wendover Blvd., West Wendover, NV., 1-800-537-0207, wendoverfun.com
Christkindlmarkt
Shopping shouldn’t be stressful, and Christkindlmarkt is bringing some German flair to the task. Explore vendor booths to find that one perfect gift and enjoy some live entertainment while partaking in delicious food.
When: Nov. 30-Dec. 2
Where: This is the Place Heritage Park, 2601 E. Sunnyside Ave, SLC, 801-582-1847, thisistheplace.org
See more inside our 2017 November/December Issue.