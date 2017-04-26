If you are anything like we are, it is hard not to get all oogly-googly over adorable cats and dogs. These four-legged creatures can’t help it. They are just so darn cute and selflessly loving. And if you are looking to add to your family dynamic, Best Friend’s of Utah is holding their spring No-Kill Utah Super Adoption this weekend.
This year it is going to be bigger and better than ever. For the first time NUKT will be held at Legacy Events Center in Farmington – just 15 minutes from our previous location at the Utah State Fairpark, where they’ve been the past few years. It’s the perfect place to come, meet and find your perfect match. Dozens of shelters and rescue groups around Utah are participating.
They’ve done all the heavy lifting for you. All pets are spayed/neutered and vaccinated. And if you are worried about your cute fur balls who are already a part of your family—you can bring your own dog for a meet and greet. Kids 4 Pets will have a booth and will also be donating cats toys for the adopter bags. Adopters will have the option of buying from Davis County Animal Services or Salt Lake County Animal Services microchips/licenses.
If you aren’t sure whether you are ready to tackle pet ownership—come out anyway. These cuties could really use a little human love. And remember, “Pets are good sources of social and emotional support for everyone, not just people facing health challenges,” according to new research found at www.Livescience.com. So when in doubt, if you need some convincing, just remember science says it’ll be good for you.
DETAILS:
utah.bestfriends.org/events/nkut-super-adoption
Friday, April 28 and Saturday, April 29
Free parking, free admission
New vendor selling doggie ice cream – Jungle Ice
Close to Frontrunner – animals allowed on board in carriers
Free photo booth for adopters