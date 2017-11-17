Filter by Category : Tag : Date

Salt Lake magazine

Have a Nick & Nora Holiday.

November 17, 2017

written by: Glen Warchol     photos by: Adam Finkle

The secret to cocktail bliss is the container.

Tipplers may have noticed the names Nick and Nora appearing on cocktail menus. It’s a reference, of course, to the sophisticates Nick and Nora Charles from the Thin Man films of the 1930s.

Nora Charles: How many drinks have you had?

Nick Charles: This will make six martinis.

Nora Charles: [to the bartender] All right. Will you bring me five more martinis? Line them right up here. [Nora downs them, one after another.]

Cocktails have risen to such an art form and snob statement that sometimes people forget drinking them is supposed to be fun. Nick and Nora never forgot—six martinis of even Utah octane would surely make for a good time. The secret may be those tiny cocktail glasses that have become known as Nick & Noras. With the holidays coming, you’ll want to get at least two (or 12 in the case of N&N).

The Nick & Nora is a 5-5½ oz. stemmed glass. Your cocktails are smaller but stay colder— after all, who wants a tepid martini?

Nora Charles: [next morning] What hit me?

Nick Charles: The last martini. How about a pick-me-up?

You can often find vintage Nick & Noras at Boozetique, 315 E. Broadway, 801-363-3939, boozetiqueslc.com

See more inside our 2017 November/December Issue.

Glen Warchol

