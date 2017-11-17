Have a Nick & Nora Holiday.

written by: Glen Warchol photos by: Adam Finkle
The secret to cocktail bliss is the container.
Tipplers may have noticed the names Nick and Nora appearing on cocktail menus. It’s a reference, of course, to the sophisticates Nick and Nora Charles from the Thin Man films of the 1930s.
Nora Charles: How many drinks have you had?
Nick Charles: This will make six martinis.
Nora Charles: [to the bartender] All right. Will you bring me five more martinis? Line them right up here. [Nora downs them, one after another.]
Cocktails have risen to such an art form and snob statement that sometimes people forget drinking them is supposed to be fun. Nick and Nora never forgot—six martinis of even Utah octane would surely make for a good time. The secret may be those tiny cocktail glasses that have become known as Nick & Noras. With the holidays coming, you’ll want to get at least two (or 12 in the case of N&N).
The Nick & Nora is a 5-5½ oz. stemmed glass. Your cocktails are smaller but stay colder— after all, who wants a tepid martini?
Nora Charles: [next morning] What hit me?
Nick Charles: The last martini. How about a pick-me-up?
You can often find vintage Nick & Noras at Boozetique, 315 E. Broadway, 801-363-3939, boozetiqueslc.com
–
See more inside our 2017 November/December Issue.